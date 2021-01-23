 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Husker women gymnasts come alive late to topple Penn State
View Comments

Husker women gymnasts come alive late to topple Penn State

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

The Nebraska women's team opened its Big Ten slate on the right note, claiming a 195.250-195.100 win against Penn State on Saturday in University Park, Pennsylvania.

The Huskers (1-1, 1-0 Big Ten) trailed after the first two rotations but had strong performances in the floor and balance beam events. 

NU's finish to the meet was a welcome development after the team struggled in the final two rotations in a season-opening loss vs. Illinois on Jan. 15. 

Makayla Curtis, Kaitlyn Higgins and Kynsee Roby each had a score of 9.875 to claim a three-way share for the balance beam title for Nebraska.

The Huskers return to action with a trip to East Lansing, Michigan, take on Michigan State at 1 p.m. next Saturday.

Nebraska women's gymnastics logo
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News