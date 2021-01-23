Husker women gymnasts come alive late to topple Penn State

The Nebraska women's team opened its Big Ten slate on the right note, claiming a 195.250-195.100 win against Penn State on Saturday in University Park, Pennsylvania.

The Huskers (1-1, 1-0 Big Ten) trailed after the first two rotations but had strong performances in the floor and balance beam events.

NU's finish to the meet was a welcome development after the team struggled in the final two rotations in a season-opening loss vs. Illinois on Jan. 15.

Makayla Curtis, Kaitlyn Higgins and Kynsee Roby each had a score of 9.875 to claim a three-way share for the balance beam title for Nebraska.

The Huskers return to action with a trip to East Lansing, Michigan, take on Michigan State at 1 p.m. next Saturday.

