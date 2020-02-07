Husker women gymnasts aim to bounce back against Terrapins

The No. 14 Nebraska women's gymnastics team is gearing up for another top-20 opponent at the Devaney Sports Center.

The Huskers will host No. 19 Maryland at 7 p.m. Saturday. The Huskers are hosting their Stick It To Cancer night.

The Huskers are coming off a home loss to preseason Big Ten favorite Michigan, despite producing their second-best team score of the season (196.975) in the defeat.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska is ranked No. 6 nationally on vault, No. 7 on floor exercise, No. 21 on balance beam and No. 24 on uneven bars. NU senior Taylor Houchin is ranked third nationally on vault.

Maryland is 5-1 overall and 2-1 in the Big Ten. The Terrapins scored a 195.475 in their most recent win against Illinois. NU is 14-1 all-time against Maryland.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0