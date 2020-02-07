Husker women gymnasts aim to bounce back against Terrapins

The No. 14 Nebraska women's gymnastics team is gearing up for another top-20 opponent at the Devaney Sports Center.
The Huskers will host No. 19 Maryland at 7 p.m. Saturday. The Huskers are hosting their Stick It To Cancer night.
The Huskers are coming off a home loss to preseason Big Ten favorite Michigan, despite producing their second-best team score of the season (196.975) in the defeat.
Nebraska is ranked No. 6 nationally on vault, No. 7 on floor exercise, No. 21 on balance beam and No. 24 on uneven bars. NU senior Taylor Houchin is ranked third nationally on vault.
Maryland is 5-1 overall and 2-1 in the Big Ten. The Terrapins scored a 195.475 in their most recent win against Illinois. NU is 14-1 all-time against Maryland.