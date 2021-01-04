Husker women and men gymnastic teams reveal 2021 schedules

The Nebraska women's gymnastics team will host four meets and the men three in a conference-team-only schedule in 2021.

The Big Ten continued to roll out Olympic sport schedules, announcing gymnastics Monday. Like volleyball and wrestling, Big Ten schools will not compete against schools outside the league.

The Husker men will compete in six events, beginning the weekend of Jan. 22 at home against Michigan. NU, expected to be a contender in the Big Ten, also will host Minnesota on the weekend of Feb. 12 and Ohio State on the weekend of March 5.

The Huskers will travel to Penn State (weekend of Feb. 5), Illinois (weekend of March 12) and Iowa (weekend of March 19).

The Nebraska women, ranked No. 20 in the Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association preseason poll, will compete in nine events, including three duals which will be scored as nonconference events — home duals against Illinois and Illinois and a road dual with Minnesota.

The Husker women's schedule does not have specific dates yet set, listing opponents in a week-window format.