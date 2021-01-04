 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Husker women and men gymnastic teams reveal 2021 schedules
View Comments
topical

Husker women and men gymnastic teams reveal 2021 schedules

{{featured_button_text}}
Penn State vs. Nebraska, 1.16

Nebraska coach Heather Brink (left) talks to Husker gymnast Makayla Curtis before she competes in the balance beam Jan. 16, 2020 at the Devaney Sports Center.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

The Nebraska women's gymnastics team will host four meets and the men three in a conference-team-only schedule in 2021.

The Big Ten continued to roll out Olympic sport schedules, announcing gymnastics Monday. Like volleyball and wrestling, Big Ten schools will not compete against schools outside the league.

The Husker men will compete in six events, beginning the weekend of Jan. 22 at home against Michigan. NU, expected to be a contender in the Big Ten, also will host Minnesota on the weekend of Feb. 12 and Ohio State on the weekend of March 5.

The Huskers will travel to Penn State (weekend of Feb. 5), Illinois (weekend of March 12) and Iowa (weekend of March 19).

The Nebraska women, ranked No. 20 in the Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association preseason poll, will compete in nine events, including three duals which will be scored as nonconference events — home duals against Illinois and Illinois and a road dual with Minnesota.

The Husker women's schedule does not have specific dates yet set, listing opponents in a week-window format.

They'll host Illinois (nonconference) in Week 1 (Jan. 15-21), compete at Penn State in Week 2 and at Michigan State in Week 3, host Rutgers in Week 4, compete at Michigan in Week 5, host Iowa in Week 6 and at Minnesota (nonconference) in Week 8 and host Iowa (nonconference) in Week 9.

The Big Five meets will take place in Week 7.

Final dates and times for the Husker men and women will be announced at later dates.

With the 2021 seasons limited to competitions against teams within the Big Ten because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Husker men and women will not compete in traditional events.

The NU men typically compete in the Rocky Mountain meet, which features some of the nation's top programs. The Masters Classic will be absent from the Husker women's slate.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News