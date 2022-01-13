Husker men's gymnasts hit by COVID-19 outbreak, but it hasn't affected team's season outlook

Stanford, the defending national champion, and Oklahoma, last year's national runner-up, will be on the same floor, so Nebraska has known for some time that Saturday's season-opening Rocky Mountain Open was going to be a big challenge.

In the past two weeks, however, the Husker men's gymnastics team has been fighting a much different obstacle.

Of the 19 team members, 13 had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Tuesday, according to coach Chuck Chmelka, and the team will unlikely be at full strength when it competes Saturday in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Several Huskers were expected to pass the final protocols by the time the team departs by bus Friday. But, the gymnasts who have been isolating have not been able to practice so they're not in peak gymnastics shape. That will likely keep some athletes back in Lincoln.

"The six guys that did not get it that were able to continue to train, they're going to be keys for sure, and be in more events than we probably planned on just because they're in the best shape," Chmelka said.

"The goal is going to be to keep guys safe, hit the best percentage we possibly can with who we have going in, and come out of there healthy, hungry and ready for the next meet."