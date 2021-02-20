Husker men's gymnasts face tough test at Illinois; Hawkeye women rally to defeat NU

The Big Ten men's gymnastics meet isn't until later in the season.

But Sunday's 2 p.m. triangular between host Illinois, Michigan and Nebraska will have a big-meet feel to it. Michigan is ranked No. 2 in the nation, Nebraska is No. 3 and Illinois is No. 7.

Nebraska was originally scheduled to host the Wolverines to open the season, but the dual was postponed after Michigan paused all athletic activities the night before the season-opening meet.

To get the meet in, the Big Ten reshuffled the schedule and turned what was originally scheduled to be a Nebraska-Illinois dual into a triangular.

The Huskers (1-1, 1-1 Big Ten) are coming off a victorious 407.700-point showing against Minnesota. Nebraska won five event titles, including two from freshman Taylor Christopulos, who was named Big Ten freshman of the week and NCAA rookie of the week.

Sunday's competition will mark Michigan's first since Jan. 17 when it scored 409.000 points against Illinois-Chicago.

Illinois (2-2, 1-2) recently scored a 400.500 in a close loss to Iowa.