Husker men's gymnasts can't overcome slow start at No. 6 Ohio State

A season-low score on one of its best events left the No. 3 Nebraska men's gymnastics team short of a victory Sunday in Columbus, Ohio.

The No. 6 Buckeyes squeaked by for a 407.350-406.650 win to close out the regular season. The 407.350 was a season-best score by OSU and only the second score of 400 or better this season.

Nebraska opened with a season-low 66.800 on floor exercise, and a 66.350 on the next event, pommel horse, had the Huskers playing catch-up for the rest of the afternoon.

NU posted a 71.000 on vault, but Ohio State countered with a 71.150 on the same event.

NU's Charlie Giles continued his great season. The senior scored a career-best 14.900 on pommel horse to win the event title. The Huskers also got an event title from sophomore Taylor Christopulos, who posted a 14.50 on vault.

The Huskers will get two weeks off before the Big Ten Championships, which are set for April 1-2 in College Park, Pennsylvania.

