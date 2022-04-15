 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HUSKER MEN'S GYMNASTICS

Husker men's gymnastics team advances to final six for fifth straight time

  • Updated
  • 0

For the fifth straight season, the Nebraska men's gymnastics team will be competing for a national championship on the final day of the season.

The Huskers scored a season-best 411.38 to place second in the first session of the NCAA Championships at the Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma.

By placing in the top three, No. 4 NU will compete in Saturday's 6 p.m. team finals.

Top-ranked and defending national champion Stanford scored a whopping 426.325 to win the first session. Illinois (406.691) also advanced.

The Huskers and Illini went back and forth at the Nos. 2 and 3 spots, but Nebraska locked up second with a 72.531 on vault.

All five Huskers in the event — Taylor Christopulos, Charlie Giles, Dylan LeClair, Donte McKinney and Sam Phillips — scored 14.266 or better, including McKinney, who vaulted to a 14.733.

NU posted six strong team scores, including 68.398 on floor exercise and 67.765 on parallel bars.

Dillan King gave the Huskers a boost on high bar with a 13.866, which was the second-highest individual score in the event.

Session No. 2, which includes No. 2 Oklahoma and No. 3 Michigan, was scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Friday.

The individual finals also will take place Saturday.

Nebraska men's gymnastics logo

 

