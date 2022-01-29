Husker men's gym team wins three event titles at Michigan, but falls short in team battle

The No. 3 Nebraska men's gymnastics team captured three event titles, but lost to No. 5 Michigan 409.100-400.050 on Saturday in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Jake Bonnay won floor exercise, Evan Kriley won pommel horse and Taylor Christopulos won vault. Bonnay and Christopulos each were competing in their first meets of the season.

The Huskers, boosted by Christopulos' 14.650 on the event, were strong on vault, finishing with 71.100 points. But NU struggled on pommel horse (63.650) and high bar (64.400).

Michigan, the defending Big Ten champion, was steady throughout with event scores of 68.750, 65.000, 70.000, 69.800, 68.750 and 66.800.

Bonnay, a senior, won floor exercise with a 14.45, while Kriley hit a season-best 14.000 to win pommel horse.

Nebraska will return to action against Penn State on Feb. 5 at the Devaney Sports Center.

Iowa edges Husker women: The NU women's gymnastics team had several season-high scores, but it wasn't enough in a 196-.825-195.525 loss at No. 17 Iowa on Saturday.

The 195.525 was a season-best score for the Huskers.

Senior Kaitlyn Higgins led NU with a first-place finish on beam, scoring a 9.875. She also had a season-best score of 9.825 on floor exercise.

Kinsey Davis was second on uneven bars.

The Huskers will host Illinois at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the Devaney Sports Center.

