The Nebraska men's gymnastics team announced the signings of Taylor Christopulos and Yanni Chronopoulos on Thursday.
Christopulos, a Layton, Utah, native, placed third at the 2019 Junior Olympics in the all-around and is among the nation's top floor exercise recruits. He chose the Huskers over Penn State, Iowa and Oklahoma.
Chronopoulus, of Burlington, Canada, was a member of the Canadian Junior World Championships and Canadian Junior National teams. He chose the Huskers over California, Minnesota and Michigan.