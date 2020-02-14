Husker men gymnasts seek to bounce back with return to home floor

Home has treated the No. 4 Nebraska men's gymnastics team well in recent seasons.

The Huskers are hoping to tap into some of that Devaney sports Center magic Saturday. They'll host No. 8 Minnesota and No. 13 Army in a triangular set to start at 4 p.m.

Nebraska is looking to bounce back after a season-low 399.850 showing at No. 5 Illinois on Feb. 1.

NU's last home appearance produced a season-high 409.850 in a Jan. 26 win against Iowa. Last year, the Huskers scored 401.250, 404.650 and 408.700 in three home meets.

The Huskers have been strongest on pommel horse and parallel bars to start the season. They rank fifth nationally on parallel bars and fourth on horse.

The Gophers are coming off a victory against Washington, scoring a 398.00.

NU women head to Minnesota

The No. 15 Nebraska women will compete at No. 8 Minnesota for a 6:30 p.m. meet Sunday in Minneapolis.

The Huskers (4-2) are coming off a 196.175-point showing in a win against Maryland.

Sunday's meet will mark the Huskers' second against a top-10 opponent, the other coming against Michigan.

The Huskers are ranked sixth nationally on vault, eighth on floor exercise, 20th on balance beam and 23rd on uneven bars.

