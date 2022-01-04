Husker men gymnasts picked to finish second in Big Ten

The Nebraska men's gymnastics team was picked second in the Big Ten season preseason poll, released Tuesday.

Michigan, which swept the regular season and championship meet titles last year, was tabbed the favorite.

Penn State was picked third, Illinois fourth and Ohio State fifth.

The Big Ten dropped to five teams this season after Iowa and Minnesota dropped their programs.

NU, which finished fourth at the NCAA championships in 2021, had two competitors selected to the Big Ten gymnasts to watch — sophomore Taylor Christopulos and junior Sam Phillips.

Roby, Spence on watch list: The Nebraska women's gymnastics team had two competitors earn preseason honors.

Senior Kynsee Roby was named a Big Ten gymnast to watch and freshman Emma Spence was one of six freshmen selected to the list.

Roby was a first-team All-Big Ten selection last year. Spence, a Cambridge, Ontario native, will make her Husker debut when NU competes at Iowa State on Friday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0