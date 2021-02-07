Husker men gymnasts open with strong score, but Penn State finishes stronger to take meet

The Nebraska men's gymnastics team was on the very short end of a neck-and-neck competition against Penn State on Sunday in State College, Pennsylvania.

The preseason No. 4 Huskers, however, can look at their season-opening score as a reason for optimism going forward.

The Nittany Lions were stronger over the final two rotations — parallel bars and high bar — to edge the Huskers 406.900-403.050.

Penn State, ranked No. 5, was competing in its third meet of the season and second physical head-to-head (it's first meet of the season was a virtual one), while the Huskers were competing for the first time in 344 days.

Sunday's meet was tight throughout. Penn State was ahead 273.850-273.750 after four rotations and 340.350-338.900 after five.

Nebraska closed on parallel bars and Penn State on high bar, and was within 0.55 points with three competitors to go. But the Nittany Lions stayed ahead with scores of 14.000, 13.900 and 13.400 on high bar, while NU struggled on parallel bars. Only two Huskers scored higher than 13.000 in the event.

NU's strongest team scores came on vault (70.200), pommel horse (68.650) and floor exercise (68.250). Penn's State's 70s on floor (70.450) and vault (70.900) proved to be the difference.