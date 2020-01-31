Husker men gymnasts look to keep momentum going at Illinois
View Comments

Husker men gymnasts look to keep momentum going at Illinois

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Tumble N' Rumble, 1.26

Nebraska's Dylan Young does his routine on the parallel bars Sunday during the Huskers' annual Tumble N' Rumble at the Devaney Sports Center.

 EMILY HANEY, Journal Star

Nebraska's hopes for a Big Ten regular-season gymnastics championship will be put to an early test when the No. 3 Husker men travel to No. 6 Illinois for a 2 p.m. dual Saturday.

The Huskers are coming off a momentum-building win against No. 10 Iowa. The Huskers scored a 409.850 and they captured four event titles.

The Illini, one of the Big Ten's top programs the past two years, are coming off a 402.800-400.900 loss to Minnesota.

Nebraska enters the weekend ranked No. 1 in the country in pommel horse. Sophomore Charlie Giles has led the way, scoring individual pommel horse titles in the Huskers' first two meets, including a career-high 14.300 against the Hawkeyes.

NU also is second nationally in floor exercise, second on parallel bars, seventh on high bar and seventh on still rings.

 

View Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News