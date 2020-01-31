Husker men gymnasts look to keep momentum going at Illinois

Nebraska's hopes for a Big Ten regular-season gymnastics championship will be put to an early test when the No. 3 Husker men travel to No. 6 Illinois for a 2 p.m. dual Saturday.

The Huskers are coming off a momentum-building win against No. 10 Iowa. The Huskers scored a 409.850 and they captured four event titles.

The Illini, one of the Big Ten's top programs the past two years, are coming off a 402.800-400.900 loss to Minnesota.

Nebraska enters the weekend ranked No. 1 in the country in pommel horse. Sophomore Charlie Giles has led the way, scoring individual pommel horse titles in the Huskers' first two meets, including a career-high 14.300 against the Hawkeyes.

NU also is second nationally in floor exercise, second on parallel bars, seventh on high bar and seventh on still rings.

