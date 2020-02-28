Husker men gymnasts come out of two-week break facing some adversity

The Nebraska men's gymnastics team is about to wrap up a two-week break from competition.
The time is typically used to heal, rest and train.
The No. 4 Huskers, however, are more banged up heading out of the break than they were going in.
The Huskers also recorded 14 career-highs en route to defeating the Golden Gophers and Black Knights.
They'll be without senior All-American Jake Bonnay for Saturday's 5 p.m. home meet against No. 7 Penn State after Bonnay sprained his ankle in practice Monday.
Freshman Nikita Bolotsky, a top contributor on still rings, also remains sidelined.
Saturday will be a true test of the Huskers' depth.
"Truthfully, it's been pretty hard with Jake going down on Monday; that was a big downer," NU coach Chuck Chmelka said. "It affected some guys, I'm not going to lie.
"(Thursday) was actually the first normal, really good day that we've had in a while. That was really a good thing coming and real necessary … just for our psyche."
The good news for the Huskers: Junior All-American Griffin Kehler is expected to be back in the lineup. He had been slowed by a back injury.
But Bonnay's absence means several Huskers will be looked at to step up.
Chmelka said junior Jonathan Scripnick, sophomore Dylan LeClair and freshmen Dylan Young and Sam Phillips are among the gymnasts who could see big roles against the Nittany Lions.
Several of those gymnasts have already competed in key moments.
LeClair competed in three routines in the Huskers' last meet (against Minnesota and Army). Phillips has done 14 routines this year, Young 10 and Scripnick seven.
The stage is not new to them, but their roles will change.
"This is nothing new for them and that's huge," Chmelka said. "Now, there might be some new routines and some new events for some of these guys.
"That really gives you at least a little bit of a sense of the calming effect that these guys know how to compete, they can handle it, now just go out and bang out another routine that you might not have done yet as a Husker, but you competed a million times in club."
NU's season average is 405.600. Penn State's is 400.600.
Despite the injury setbacks — and the Huskers continue to wait to move into their new training facility — Chmelka expects a strong meet from his group.
"I want to see 100% hits, no more 80, no more 90," he said. "If somebody makes a mistake, next guy picks it up with tons of energy and nails a routine with a stuck dismount, make for the miss and move on."
The Huskers will honor Bonnay, their only senior, following the meet.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.