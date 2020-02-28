Husker men gymnasts come out of two-week break facing some adversity

Several of those gymnasts have already competed in key moments.

LeClair competed in three routines in the Huskers' last meet (against Minnesota and Army). Phillips has done 14 routines this year, Young 10 and Scripnick seven.

The stage is not new to them, but their roles will change.

"This is nothing new for them and that's huge," Chmelka said. "Now, there might be some new routines and some new events for some of these guys.

"That really gives you at least a little bit of a sense of the calming effect that these guys know how to compete, they can handle it, now just go out and bang out another routine that you might not have done yet as a Husker, but you competed a million times in club."

NU's season average is 405.600. Penn State's is 400.600.

Despite the injury setbacks — and the Huskers continue to wait to move into their new training facility — Chmelka expects a strong meet from his group.

"I want to see 100% hits, no more 80, no more 90," he said. "If somebody makes a mistake, next guy picks it up with tons of energy and nails a routine with a stuck dismount, make for the miss and move on."

The Huskers will honor Bonnay, their only senior, following the meet.

