Husker men announce signings of four standout gymnasts for 2022

The Nebraska men's gymnastics team announced the signings of four gymnasts, including a transfer who was a key contributor at Minnesota.

Chris Hiser (Longmeadow, Massachusetts), Joseph Pepe (Peoria, Arizona), Travis Wong (Miami) and Donte McKinney (Cameron, North Carolina) signed their letters of intent and will join the Huskers in 2022.

McKinney will transfer from Minnesota, where he won five individual championships as a freshman in 2020. He was a national runner-up in high school with Triumph Gymnastics under coach Don Brown. The Golden Gophers announced earlier this year that they were dropping men's gymnastics after 2021 as a cost-saving measure amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hiser was a 2020 Winter Cup competitor and a still-rings champion at the 2018 Junior Olympic national championships.

Pepe won multiple championships at the 2019 Junior Olympics and Wong was a 2020 Winter Cup competitor and a top-five finisher on parallel bars at the 2019 Junior Olympics.

