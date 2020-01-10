Husker gymnastics tentatively set to move into new practice facility in February

Nebraska's new home for gymnastics is nearing the finish line.

The Huskers' practice facility, which will house both the women's and men's programs, will be ready for use in February, NU men's coach Chuck Chmelka said this week.

Originally, Nebraska was hoping to get into the new building, which sits on the northwest side of the Devaney Sports Center, before the start of the season this month.

The gymnastics equipment has been ordered and installation for the women's gym is tentatively set for the middle of February, and the men's installation will follow a week later, Chmelka said. The teams will be able to work in their new state-of-the-art, $14 million digs for the final half of the season.

Until then, the Husker men will continue to practice at the Devaney Center and the women at Mabel Lee Hall. Sometimes equipment is set up on the main Devaney Center floor for the teams to practice with.

"We're lucky we can stay right here and keep working and let them slowly put it together," Chmelka said. "But I can tell you this, it's (new facility) unbelievable. What a shot in the arm it will be."

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

