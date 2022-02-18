Husker gymnastics teams set for two of their biggest meets of the season

The Nebraska women's and men's gymnastics teams will compete in two of their biggest competitions of the season this weekend.

The Husker women will take part in the Big Five meet at 6 p.m. Saturday in Toledo, Ohio. The field includes No. 6 Minnesota (4-3, 3-2 Big Ten), No. 14 Michigan State (8-2, 2-2), Rutgers (6-9, 1-3) and Penn State (3-4, 0-4).

NU (2-4, 1-3), which is coming off a loss at Maryland, has yet to compete against any of those teams.

Nebraska's season-best score this season was 196.350 against Ohio State on Feb. 7. Minnesota's top score this season was a 197.650 and Michigan State's was 197.425.

The Big Five meet — the other five league teams compete in another Big Five competition — is used to help determine seeding for the Big Ten Championships later in the season.

After this weekend, the Husker women will have upcoming meets against No. 1 Michigan at No. 12 Denver.

The Husker men, ranked No. 3, will see No. 2 Oklahoma at 6 p.m. Saturday in Norman, Oklahoma.

The Huskers and Sooners each saw each other in the season-opening Rocky Mountain Open in Colorado.

NU is coming off a season-best meet (408.650 points) against Penn State. The Huskers took four event titles in the win against the Nittany Lions.

OU's average scored this year is 404.650 and NU's is 403.683.

The Sooners are coached by Mark Williams, who was a teammate with current Husker coach Chuck Chmelka at Nebraska. Williams has led the Sooners to nine national titles in 17 years.

