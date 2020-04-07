Husker gymnast Taylor Houchin receives regional honor

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Nebraska's Taylor Houchin was named the Region 4 gymnast of the year by the Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association on Tuesday.

The Husker senior was in position to accomplish more in the small window of time that remained in her collegiate career. Then it was taken away.

The senior from Republican, Missouri, was one of the top vaulters in the country. Her National Qualifying Score of 9.93 ranked No. 3 in the country and No. 1 in the Big Ten.