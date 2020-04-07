Husker gymnast Taylor Houchin receives regional honor
Husker gymnast Taylor Houchin receives regional honor

  • Updated
Michigan vs. Nebraska, 1.30

Nebraska's Taylor Houchin does a backflip on the balance beam against Michigan on Jan. 30 at the Devaney Sports Center. 

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

Nebraska's Taylor Houchin was named the Region 4 gymnast of the year by the Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association on Tuesday.

Houchin scored a 9.90 or higher 13 times during the shortened 2020 season.

The senior from Republican, Missouri, was one of the top vaulters in the country. Her National Qualifying Score of 9.93 ranked No. 3 in the country and No. 1 in the Big Ten.

This is Houchin's first career regional gymnast of the year award.

 

