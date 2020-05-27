Husker gymnast Hassel, wrestler Jensen receive Big Ten sportsmanship awards
View Comments

Husker gymnast Hassel, wrestler Jensen receive Big Ten sportsmanship awards

{{featured_button_text}}

Nebraska women's gymnast Sierra Hassel and wrestler David Jensen received Outstanding Sportsmanship Awards from the Big Ten on Wednesday.

Hassel was a senior from Johnston, Iowa, and a two-time All-Big Ten selection. She was the Nebraska Female Student-Athlete of the Year for 2019-20 and was Academic All-Big Ten three times.

Jensen was a senior from Mobridge, South Dakota. Wrestling at 285 pounds, he finished the season with a 17-6 record and qualified for the NCAA championships for the second time. He was Academic All-Big Ten four times.

The Big Ten presented 28 of the awards, two at each institution.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News