Husker gymnast Hassel, wrestler Jensen receive Big Ten sportsmanship awards

Nebraska women's gymnast Sierra Hassel and wrestler David Jensen received Outstanding Sportsmanship Awards from the Big Ten on Wednesday.

Hassel was a senior from Johnston, Iowa, and a two-time All-Big Ten selection. She was the Nebraska Female Student-Athlete of the Year for 2019-20 and was Academic All-Big Ten three times.

Jensen was a senior from Mobridge, South Dakota. Wrestling at 285 pounds, he finished the season with a 17-6 record and qualified for the NCAA championships for the second time. He was Academic All-Big Ten four times.

The Big Ten presented 28 of the awards, two at each institution.

