Husker gymnast Christopulos wins national honor

Nebraska freshman gymnast Taylor Christopulos was named NCAA rookie of the week, the first Husker to receive the men's honor since Griffin Kehler in 2018.

Christopulos earned two individual titles in the Huskers' home opener against Minnesota on Saturday, winning the rings and the vault. He was third in floor exercise and fourth in high bar.

He also was named Big Ten freshman of the week on Monday.

Nebraska returns to action Sunday against Michigan and Illinois in Champaign, Illinois.

