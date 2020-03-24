Houchin named First Team All-American on vault

Taylor Houchin is an All-American.

The Nebraska senior women's gymnast was announced a first-team All-American on vault by the Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association on Tuesday morning.

Houchin earned the honor by holding one of the eight best scores (9.93) throughout the regular season. Her mark ranked third-highest in the country, and was the best in the Big Ten Conference.

Houchin earned the same honor in 2018, and was the Big Ten co-vault champion that season, too.

Like most senior collegiate winter and spring sport athletes across the country, Houchin's career was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic that has halted the sports world.

She told the Journal Star on Sunday that she plans to try the Cirque du Soleil, and student-coach for the Husker program next season.

