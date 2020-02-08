Houchin, De Jesus shine, Huskers convincing in win against Maryland

The No. 14 Nebraska women's gymnastics team once again closed with its strongest rotation at the Devaney Sports Center, helping the team take a 196.175-193.575 victory over No. 19 Maryland on Saturday.

Taylor Houchin and Addy De Jesus each recorded a 9.90 for Nebraska, while Houchin won the all-around with a 39.400. De Jesus finished with a 39.325.

Houchin, a senior from Republic, Missouri, started Nebraska off strong with a 9.90 in the vault, while De Jesus helped close out the Terrapins with a career-high 9.90 on the floor exercise in the last rotation.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Abby Johnston made her season debut for Nebraska on the floor exercise, earning a 9.80.

The Huskers started strong with a 49.050-48.075 lead over Maryland after the first rotation. Nebraska scored 49.000 or better in three events, adding a 49.000 on the beam and 49.275 on the floor.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0