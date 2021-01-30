Higgins, Dujakovich claim shares of event titles, but Huskers finish third in Big Ten triangular

Two Nebraska women's gymnasts earned shares of event titles, but the team fell to a third-place finish in a Big Ten triangular meet in East Lansing, Michigan.

Host Michigan State won the meet with a score of 195.775, followed by Ohio State (195.325) and Nebraska (194.725).

Kaitlyn Higgins and Anika Dujakovich both won a share of the floor title with scores of 9.875. Dujakovich also won a share of the vault title with a 9.825.

Nebraska started on uneven bars and finished the first rotation in second place, trailing Ohio State. But a shaky performance on the balance beam sunk the Huskers to third place, where they remained for the rest of the meet.

The Huskers move to 1-2 in Big Ten events and 1-3 overall this season.

Nebraska returns to action Feb. 7 to host Rutgers at the Devaney Sports Center.

