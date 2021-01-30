 Skip to main content
Higgins, Dujakovich claim shares of event titles, but Huskers finish third in Big Ten triangular
HUSKER WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS

Higgins, Dujakovich claim shares of event titles, but Huskers finish third in Big Ten triangular

Two Nebraska women's gymnasts earned shares of event titles, but the team fell to a third-place finish in a Big Ten triangular meet in East Lansing, Michigan.

Host Michigan State won the meet with a score of 195.775, followed by Ohio State (195.325) and Nebraska (194.725).

Kaitlyn Higgins and Anika Dujakovich both won a share of the floor title with scores of 9.875. Dujakovich also won a share of the vault title with a 9.825.

Nebraska started on uneven bars and finished the first rotation in second place, trailing Ohio State. But a shaky performance on the balance beam sunk the Huskers to third place, where they remained for the rest of the meet.

The Huskers move to 1-2 in Big Ten events and 1-3 overall this season. 

Nebraska returns to action Feb. 7 to host Rutgers at the Devaney Sports Center.

Nebraska women's gymnastics logo
