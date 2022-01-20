 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Health and safety protocols lead to postponement of NU women's gymnastics meet
0 Comments
topical

Health and safety protocols lead to postponement of NU women's gymnastics meet

  • Updated
  • 0

COVID-19 continues to disrupt the sports calendar for Nebraska Athletics.

The Husker women's gymnastics team will not be competing at home Friday night against Illinois because of health and safety protocols within the Illini program.

The programs will coordinate with the Big Ten for a possible make-up date, NU announced Thursday. Nebraska's next scheduled meet is against Iowa on Jan. 29 at 6:30 p.m. in Iowa City.

The Illinois meet postponement comes hours after the Husker men's basketball team had to postpone Saturday's game at Ohio State because of COVID-19 issues in the Husker program.

COVID-19 also forced the NU women's basketball team to postpone its Thursday game against Rutgers.

Giles, Phillips win event titles for Husker men at Rocky Mountain Open; BYU prevails vs. NU women
Husker men's gymnasts hit by COVID-19 outbreak, but it hasn't affected team's season outlook
Nebraska women's gymnastics logo

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

  • • Texts from columnists
  • • The most breaking Husker news
  • • Cutting-edge commentary
  • • Husker history photo galleries
Get started

Watch Now: Related Video

NCAA To Let Sports Set Own Trans Athlete Policies

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News