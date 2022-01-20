Health and safety protocols lead to postponement of NU women's gymnastics meet

COVID-19 continues to disrupt the sports calendar for Nebraska Athletics.

The Husker women's gymnastics team will not be competing at home Friday night against Illinois because of health and safety protocols within the Illini program.

The programs will coordinate with the Big Ten for a possible make-up date, NU announced Thursday. Nebraska's next scheduled meet is against Iowa on Jan. 29 at 6:30 p.m. in Iowa City.

The Illinois meet postponement comes hours after the Husker men's basketball team had to postpone Saturday's game at Ohio State because of COVID-19 issues in the Husker program.

COVID-19 also forced the NU women's basketball team to postpone its Thursday game against Rutgers.

