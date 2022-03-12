Giles wins three event titles as Husker men's gymnasts roll to season-best score at Air Force

Typically, a season-high score in gymnastics comes on the home floor, where the gymnasts know the environment and are more comfortable with the equipment.
That didn't stop the No. 3 Nebraska men from posting a season-best mark on the road.
Nebraska scored a 411.600 to win the Air Force triangular Saturday in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Air Force (398.800) was second and Army (387.500) was third.
NU was making its second appearance of the season at Air Force after opening the season there in the Rocky Mountain Open.
Nebraska claimed six of seven event titles. Senior Charlie Giles won three — vault, pommel horse and floor exercise — including a career-best 14.65 on floor. Sam Phillips scored a 14.00 to take high bar and won the all-around title, while senior captain Dillan King posted a 14.25 on parallel bars for the win.
Nebraska was impressive on vault, with five competitors hitting 14.400 or better for a 73.400 total. Behind four scores of 14.200 or better, NU scored a 71.550 on floor exercise.
Husker women head to Denver: The Nebraska women will conclude the regular season in a quad meet Sunday at No. 14 Denver. The meet also will include No. 12 Oregon State and No. 18 Arkansas.
Oregon State recently claimed a share of the Pac-12 regular-season championship, and the Beavers have freshman Jade Carey, who has won eight all-around titles this season.
The Huskers are coming off a 194.925-point performance at the Masters Classic.
Photos: The Nebraska men's gymnasts take on three other conference foes at Devaney
Nebraska's Dylan LeClair (center) finishes on the high bar during a men's gymnastics meet Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Samuel Philips reacts after his high bar routine during a men's gymnastics meet Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Noah Urwiler competes on the high bar during a men's gymnastics meet Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Liam Doherty-Herwitz competes on the still rings during a men's gymnastics meet Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Donte McKinney competes on the high bar during a men's gymnastics meet Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Charlie Giles performs his floor exercise routine during a men's gymnastics meet Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Liam Doherty-Herwitz falls after his vault during a men's gymnastics meet Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Dylan LeClair competes on the high bar during a men's gymnastics meet Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Yanni Chronopoulos competes on the still rings during a men's gymnastics meet Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Khalil Jackson competes on the pommel horse during a men's gymnastics meet Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Dylan Young (right) hugs Dillan King after his high bar routine during a men's gymnastics meet Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Charlie Giles finishes his vault during a men's gymnastics meet Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Yanni Chronopoulos competes on the pommel horse during a men's gymnastics meet Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s assistant John Robinson enjoys the moment during a men's gymnastics meet Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Travis Wong competes on the pommel horse during a four-team meet Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
Nebraska’s Moritz Mueller competes on the still rings Saturday during a quadrangular at the Devaney Sports Center.
JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star
