Giles wins three event titles as Husker men's gymnasts roll to season-best score at Air Force

Typically, a season-high score in gymnastics comes on the home floor, where the gymnasts know the environment and are more comfortable with the equipment.

That didn't stop the No. 3 Nebraska men from posting a season-best mark on the road.

Nebraska scored a 411.600 to win the Air Force triangular Saturday in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Air Force (398.800) was second and Army (387.500) was third.

NU was making its second appearance of the season at Air Force after opening the season there in the Rocky Mountain Open.

Nebraska claimed six of seven event titles. Senior Charlie Giles won three — vault, pommel horse and floor exercise — including a career-best 14.65 on floor. Sam Phillips scored a 14.00 to take high bar and won the all-around title, while senior captain Dillan King posted a 14.25 on parallel bars for the win.

Nebraska was impressive on vault, with five competitors hitting 14.400 or better for a 73.400 total. Behind four scores of 14.200 or better, NU scored a 71.550 on floor exercise.

Husker women head to Denver: The Nebraska women will conclude the regular season in a quad meet Sunday at No. 14 Denver. The meet also will include No. 12 Oregon State and No. 18 Arkansas.

Oregon State recently claimed a share of the Pac-12 regular-season championship, and the Beavers have freshman Jade Carey, who has won eight all-around titles this season.

The Huskers are coming off a 194.925-point performance at the Masters Classic.

