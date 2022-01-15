 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Giles, Phillips win event titles for Husker men at Rocky Mountain Open; BYU prevails vs. NU women
HUSKER GYMNASTICS

Giles, Phillips win event titles for Husker men at Rocky Mountain Open; BYU prevails vs. NU women

In a possible preview of the NCAA championships, the Oklahoma men's gymnastics team edged defending national champion Stanford and Nebraska to win the season-opening Rocky Mountain Open on Saturday in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Despite having gymnasts sidelined during the week because of health and safety protocols, Nebraska still managed to score above 400, finishing with 404.350 points. Oklahoma (407.700) squeaked by Stanford (407.500) for first place.

The Huskers had two event champions.

Charlie Giles won pommel horse with a 14.450 and Sam Phillips topped the floor exercise field with a 14.200.

Giles added a second-place finish on vault (14.550), and Giles' brother, Cooper, was second on pommel horse with a 14.300.

Competing in the all-around, Phillips scored an 80.200 to place fourth. Phillips was one of only four competitors to score above 14 on floor exercise and he edged Shane Wiskus, an Olympian, for first place.

Nebraska did not have a full lineup for Saturday's meet. Missing from competition was Taylor Christopulos, one of the nation's top sophomores, and senior Jake Bonnay.

Huskers drop home opener

Sadie Miner-Van Tassell claimed three event titles, including the all-around, to lead No. 16 BYU to a 195.700-193.925 win against the Nebraska women at the Devaney Sports Center.

The Huskers earned two event titles competing in front of a home crowd for the first time in nearly two years.

Sophomore Kinsey Davis won uneven bars for the second time this season, scoring a 9.900. She also won the event at Iowa State on Jan. 7.

Fully healthy for final season, NU gymnast Kynsee Roby has good reason to be 'excited to get things going'

Freshman Halle Rourke won floor exercise in her collegiate debut, scoring a 9.875.

NU's best team score (48.525) came on the first rotation on vault. BYU scored a 49.100 on uneven bars, its first event, to set the tone for the rest of the dual.

