Giles' event title helps Husker men's gymnasts to second-place finish at season-opening meet

Charlie Giles led a 1-2-3 finish on the pommel horse for the No. 4 Nebraska men's gymnastics team, which placed second at the Rocky Mountain Open on Saturday night in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
The second-ranked Sooners finished with 409.90 points, while the Huskers, ranked No. 4, had 403.55 points. No. 6 Minnesota (392.25) was third, No. 13 Air Force (381.90) fourth and Washington (372.05) fifth.
Giles, a sophomore, was the Huskers' lone event winner. He scored a 13.950 to win pommel horse. Teammate Evan Kriley was second at 13.850 and Cooper Giles, Charlie's younger brother, was third at 13.650.
Freshman Sam Phillips (14.000) was second on the parallel bars, and sophomore Dillan King (13.950) was third.
NU's Jake Bonnay tied for third on floor exercise with a 14.450. The Huskers scored 70.00 points on the event, their best score of the night.
NU had a 69.250 on vault, led by Bonnay's 14.150.