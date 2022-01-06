Fully healthy for final season, NU gymnast Kynsee Roby has good reason to be 'excited to get things going'

Roby's junior season success led her to being named one of the Big Ten gymnasts to watch this year.

Roby competed in bars and beam last year, and is now ready to take on floor exercise and vault. A return to competing as an all-arounder is something Roby has been working on since last summer, she says.

"One thing for me is I like to go out there and hit a really good routine," said Roby, who was an NCAA regional qualifier last year. "I think that definitely helps my confidence, but as well as just for the team, knowing that somebody else can do it and hopefully that gives them confidence as well."

Roby said sitting out her sophomore season because of injury presented a unique perspective on the sport she grew up her whole life around.

"I really got to see the other side of things and be there for my teammates and actually get the chance to watch," the Gardner, Kansas, native said. "I know that sometimes when you're competing, it can be a little hard because you got to focus on yourself, but that year I got to focus on my teammates and be there for them."