Fully healthy for final season, NU gymnast Kynsee Roby has good reason to be 'excited to get things going'

Kynsee Roby is getting ready for another season of gymnastics, and those pre-first-meet-of-the-year jitters have somewhat subsided.
"Which is a little weird," the Nebraska senior said. "But having done it a few times now, I'm just really excited to get things going."
For the first time since her freshman season, Roby will be competing in the all-around when the Husker women open their season at Iowa State at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
That in itself can get the nerves jumping, but Roby's excitement level says a lot about where she is mentally and physically going into her final season as a Husker.
"I think Kynsee is in a really good place right now," NU coach Heather Brink said.
That hasn't always been the case for Roby, who has endured multiple injuries throughout her career. She has had surgery four times — two knee surgeries, shoulder surgery and foot surgery — with the two knee surgeries coming before she began competing at Nebraska.
It was a broken bone and torn tendon in her foot that sidelined Roby for her entire sophomore season at Nebraska. She slowly worked her way back the following season and by her junior season — last year — was posting career-best scores and performing at levels seen during an excellent freshman season.
Roby's junior season success led her to being named one of the Big Ten gymnasts to watch this year.
Roby competed in bars and beam last year, and is now ready to take on floor exercise and vault. A return to competing as an all-arounder is something Roby has been working on since last summer, she says.
"One thing for me is I like to go out there and hit a really good routine," said Roby, who was an NCAA regional qualifier last year. "I think that definitely helps my confidence, but as well as just for the team, knowing that somebody else can do it and hopefully that gives them confidence as well."
Roby said sitting out her sophomore season because of injury presented a unique perspective on the sport she grew up her whole life around.
"I really got to see the other side of things and be there for my teammates and actually get the chance to watch," the Gardner, Kansas, native said. "I know that sometimes when you're competing, it can be a little hard because you got to focus on yourself, but that year I got to focus on my teammates and be there for them."
Now Roby gets a chance to lift her team by providing scores in four events, which could go a long way for a Husker team looking to rebound after an up-and-down 2021 season, and one that welcomes seven freshmen.
Roby is one of four seniors on the squad, joining Makayla Curtis, Anika Dujakovich and Kaitlyn Higgins. The group combined for 12 event titles last year.
In Roby, Brink said she sees a gymnast ready to seize her final opportunity as a college athlete.
"I think Kynsee is finding her confidence again," Brink said. "Unfortunately she's had a lot of things that have had happened to her as far as injuries, and that's hard in gymnastics to have to take that amount of time off and ultimately come back and be able to trust the body to perform like it used to prior to the injury — the level of confidence from your own gymnastics but also being able to embrace and go out strong.
"I think she's obviously capable of doing that."
