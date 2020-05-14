Four Huskers receive all-Big Ten honors in women's gymnastics

Four Nebraska women's gymnasts received postseason honors from the Big Ten on Thursday.
Seniors Taylor Houchin and Sierra Hassel and sophomore Adnerys De Jesus were named to all-conference first team, while freshman Kylie Piringer earned second-team honors.
Houchin, one of the nation's top vaulters, won 15 event titles in 2020 and had 13 scores of 9.90 or higher, including a 9.975 on vault.
The Nebraska women's gymnastics team announced Friday the dismissal of sophomore Adnerys De Jesus for a "violation of team rules."
Hassel led the Huskers on balance beam and floor exercise, finishing as the 18th-ranked gymnast in the country on floor exercise. She also ranked second in the Big Ten. Hassel was named Nebraska's student-athlete of the year in April.
De Jesus, who was dismissed from the team last week for violation of team rules, was one of the top all-around performers in the Big Ten. She won two event titles as a sophomore and posted season-high scores of 9.95 on vault, 9.85 on bars, 9.85 on balance beam and 9.90 on floor exercise.
Hassel also was the Huskers' recipient of the Big Ten sportsmanship award.
Minnesota's Lexy Ramler was named Big Ten gymnast of the year, and Minnesota's Jenny Hansen was named the league's coach of the year.
