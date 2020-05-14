Four Huskers receive all-Big Ten honors in women's gymnastics

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Four Nebraska women's gymnasts received postseason honors from the Big Ten on Thursday.

Seniors Taylor Houchin and Sierra Hassel and sophomore Adnerys De Jesus were named to all-conference first team, while freshman Kylie Piringer earned second-team honors.

Houchin, one of the nation's top vaulters, won 15 event titles in 2020 and had 13 scores of 9.90 or higher, including a 9.975 on vault.

+2 Husker women's gymnastics dismisses De Jesus from team, signs five The Nebraska women's gymnastics team announced Friday the dismissal of sophomore Adnerys De Jesus for a "violation of team rules."

Hassel led the Huskers on balance beam and floor exercise, finishing as the 18th-ranked gymnast in the country on floor exercise. She also ranked second in the Big Ten. Hassel was named Nebraska's student-athlete of the year in April.

De Jesus, who was dismissed from the team last week for violation of team rules, was one of the top all-around performers in the Big Ten. She won two event titles as a sophomore and posted season-high scores of 9.95 on vault, 9.85 on bars, 9.85 on balance beam and 9.90 on floor exercise.

Hassel also was the Huskers' recipient of the Big Ten sportsmanship award.