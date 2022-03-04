For Husker gymnast Jake Bonnay, a third senior day 'is crazy. It's also pretty special'

Getting to experience senior day as a college athlete is an accomplishment in itself.

There's a tribute of some sort and coaches extend their appreciation. Emotions take over, and the four- or five-year journey to the moment comes into focus.

For Jake Bonnay, the journey has truly been unique.

Most college athletes take part in one senior day ceremony. On Saturday, when the Nebraska men's gymnastics team hosts its final home meet, Bonnay will go through his third.

"Not many people get to say that, if any," Bonnay said.

Two seasons ago was supposed to be Bonnay's final year with the Huskers. Then he injured his ankle four days before senior day. However, there was no guarantee that Bonnay would get a medical hardship, so he was given a senior salute. The Burlington, Ontario, native later got the medical hardship, which allowed him to come back in 2021.

A chance to return in 2022 was there because COVID-19 gave college athletes a free year if they wanted it. Not sure if he'd be back, Bonnay was recognized on senior day.

Bonnay, with his health improving, then made the decision in the offseason to take advantage of his COVID year.

Saturday, we're pretty sure this time, will be Bonnay's final home meet.

"It's pretty crazy to think that I somehow was able to get three senior years," Bonnay said. "Like half of my college career has been my senior year, which is crazy. It's also pretty special."

For Bonnay to say "special" shows his growth as a student-athlete. His Husker career has been hampered by injuries, so it'd be easy to have a different perspective. But Bonnay remains positive.

Bonnay immediately showed his potential as a regular contributor in the lineup as a freshman. He won silver medals on vault and floor exercise at Big Tens as a sophomore.

The 6-foot-2 athlete remained one of the Huskers' top performers, especially on floor, but nagging injuries would limit what events he could do, and then his fourth season was cut short by a bad ankle injury.

A bad shoulder hampered him last year, but he worked through it to help NU finish second at the Big Ten meet and fourth at nationals.

Once his shoulder healed over the offseason, the decision to come back for a sixth year was an easy one, Bonnay said.

Bonnay, who has won 11 event titles, believed he had more to give the Husker program.

"I didn't perform as well as I was hoping," he said of last year. "It gave me another year to reflect, regroup and go out on another note."

An unexpected extension to his college career led to some good. Bonnay began working on his Masters degree in journalism and mass communications. It also gave him an opportunity to help the Huskers on their steady climb in men's gymnastics.

Bonnay's final season has had its ups and downs. He missed the start of the season because of COVID-19, and he may not compete Saturday after being slowed down by a recent hip injury that occurred in practice.

In between those setbacks was a strong meet at Michigan and an event title on floor exercise at Oklahoma. Bonnay is hoping some rest will do the trick so he can help the No. 3 Huskers make a run at Big Ten and national championships.

Despite all the injuries, Bonnay continues to look at his career through a positive lens. A strong support system that includes his teammates, coaches and girlfriend has played a big part in that, he says.

"I'm a firm believer that everything happens for a reason, and I think me blowing out my ankle (two years ago), as tough as that was, it was a good thing, it needed to happen in my life," said Bonnay, who is interested in coaching after college. "It gave me another year to come back, gave me more time to figure out what I wanted to do with my life.

"Just realizing that gymnastics is not the be-all and end-all of my life and there's so much more to be grateful for and thankful for."

Competing Saturday or not, senior day 2022 will likely be more memorable for Bonnay. His family was unable to attend last year because of COVID-19 restrictions. They'll be there this time.

Bonnay is one of seven seniors on the NU roster, the others being Charlie Giles, Khalil Jackson, Dillan King, Evan Kriley, Dylan LeClair and Noah Urwiler.

NU will host Iowa, Illinois and Minnesota beginning at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.