Five home meets highlight 2022 schedule for NU women's gymnastics team

The Nebraska women's gymnastics team announced its 2022 schedule Monday. The slate includes five home dates, beginning Jan. 15 against BYU.

The Huskers will open the season Jan. 7 at Iowa State.

NU will host Illinois on Jan. 21, Ohio State on Feb. 7, defending Big Ten champion Michigan on Feb. 26 and the Masters Classic on March 4.

The Masters Classic will include Penn, George Washington and Lindenwood.

2022 schedule:

January: 7—at Iowa State, 6 p.m.; 15—BYU, 6:30 p.m.; 21—Illinois, 6:30 p.m.; 29—at Iowa, 5 p.m.

February: 7—Ohio State, 7 p.m. (BTN); 11—at Maryland, 6 p.m.; 19—Big Five meet, Toledo, Ohio, 6 p.m.; 26—Michigan, 2:30 p.m. (BTN).

March: 4—Masters Classic, 6:30 p.m.; 13—at Denver (Arkansas and Oregon State), 3 p.m.; 19—Big Ten Championships, Iowa City, Iowa, TBA (BTN).

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0