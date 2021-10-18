 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Five home meets highlight 2022 schedule for NU women's gymnastics team
0 Comments
topical

Five home meets highlight 2022 schedule for NU women's gymnastics team

  • 0

The Nebraska women's gymnastics team announced its 2022 schedule Monday. The slate includes five home dates, beginning Jan. 15 against BYU.

The Huskers will open the season Jan. 7 at Iowa State.

NU will host Illinois on Jan. 21, Ohio State on Feb. 7, defending Big Ten champion Michigan on Feb. 26 and the Masters Classic on March 4.

Member benefits

  • • Texts from top columnists
  • • The most breaking news
  • • Husker History photo galleries
  • • Cutting-edge commentary

The Masters Classic will include Penn, George Washington and Lindenwood.

2022 schedule:

January: 7—at Iowa State, 6 p.m.; 15—BYU, 6:30 p.m.; 21—Illinois, 6:30 p.m.; 29—at Iowa, 5 p.m.

February: 7—Ohio State, 7 p.m. (BTN); 11—at Maryland, 6 p.m.; 19—Big Five meet, Toledo, Ohio, 6 p.m.; 26—Michigan, 2:30 p.m. (BTN).

March: 4—Masters Classic, 6:30 p.m.; 13—at Denver (Arkansas and Oregon State), 3 p.m.; 19—Big Ten Championships, Iowa City, Iowa, TBA (BTN).

Huskers' Oct. 30 game against Purdue set for afternoon kick
Seniors Bonnay, Peters will return to Husker gymnastics team for 2022 season
Knapton and Hymanson earn top awards at Nebraska's Night at the Lied event
Nebraska women's gymnastics logo

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 6 Market: Will weather be a factor?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News