Evan Kriley grew up always on the move, but he's found a home at NU and on pommel horse

Evan Kriley is majoring in marketing, but he'd make a heck of a travel guide after college.

Because of his father's job, Kriley spent his life, until he got to Nebraska, moving around the world. He was born in Pennsylvania before moving to Egypt. Then it was to Nairobi.

"... then Louisiana, and then Pennsylvania (again) for a year and then we lived in Virginia," the Husker senior men's gymnast recounts. "Then we moved to Poland and then back to Pennsylvania and finally to Florida."

Safe to say, Kriley was always on the move. Fittingly, it's his ability to move smoothly and continuously on pommel horse that has him among the nation's top performers in the event.

But make no mistake, Kriley has found a home at Nebraska.

"I loved it as a kid," Kriley said of moving around the world. "I thought it was so cool getting to experience all this stuff and moving all around. I loved it up until high school when you start to really realize those lifelong friends ... I didn't really have any. But I've made those here and I know I'm going to stay in touch with these guys for the rest of my life."

It was former Husker Griffin Kehler who helped point Kriley to Lincoln.

The two gymnasts were rotating together at a meet when Kriley was a high school junior in Tampa, Florida. Griffin talked about Nebraska. The two saw each other at another meet later on and Griffin was describing his experience with the Huskers.

Kriley immediately emailed Husker coach Chuck Chmelka, who set up a visit.

How well did it go? A day after leaving Lincoln, Kriley canceled all of his remaining college visits.

"It was really just the team," Kriley said of the appeal. "They all seem so close and they felt more like a family than the other trips that I have been on."

Kriley will graduate this year and then stay in Lincoln for another year. Among the goals he wants to accomplish before his next journey — in addition to contributing to the team goal of Big Ten and national titles — is a national championship on pommel horse, his best event.

A third-place finish at the 2021 NCAA meet showed Kriley how close he was to accomplishing such a great feat — he scored a 13.700 and was less than four-tenths of a point behind the winner.

"That's how I think 99% of the year, is I'm going to go to NCAA Championships, and I'm going to win pommel," Kriley said. "But when it comes time for NCAA Championships, all I think about is staying on that horse and hitting as cleanly as I can and wherever I end up, that's where I end up."

Last year's finish was a dream come true, Kriley said. It also greatly diminished the sting of his performance as a freshman at NCAAs, when he fell on pommel horse both days at the meet.

"I just really wanted that redemption and last year brought that for me completely," Kriley said. "(But) I think getting third motivated me more than falling my freshman year because I was three or four-tenths off of first place, so I knew I could have been right there."

Kriley, who was slowed in the offseason after dislocating his shoulder, won pommel horse against Michigan last week with a 14.000. His career-best score on the event is 14.100.

The No. 3 Huskers, who are coming off a loss against the Wolverines, are set to host their first of only two home meets this year when No. 9 Penn State visits Saturday. The meet will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Devaney Sports Center.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

