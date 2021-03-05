Evan Hymanson's toughness stands out, and coach Chuck Chmelka backs it up with a story

Evan Hymanson doesn't know if he'll be competing for the Nebraska men's gymnastics team next year, so he wants to end 2021 on a high note.
Apparently, the senior also has a high threshold for pain.
Chuck Chmelka has seen it firsthand. The Nebraska coach remembers Hymanson's second year in the program when the gymnast broke his foot in an intrasquad meet. And yet, Hymanson performed a vault routine.
"It looked like a robin egg sticking out of his foot," Chmelka said. "I go, 'Evan, that looks horrible.' Sure enough, it was cracked and they had to pin it and put it back in place.
"I'm not kidding, that's a tough kid."
These days Hymanson has two good feet to land on, but the toughness remains. It's partly why he was chosen as one of NU's three captains this year.
Hymanson will be one of six seniors honored when the No. 3 Huskers host No. 4 Ohio State at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Whether it's Hymanson's second-to-last home meet — the Huskers will host the Big Ten Championships at Pinnacle Bank Arena in April — remains to be seen. His academic prospects will determine that.
Hymanson, who majors in mechanical engineering, plans to attend graduate school soon. He's already been accepted into Nebraska, and has applied to Stanford.
"If he gets into there, he's going to have a choice to make," Chmelka said.
That's why Hymanson wants to make the most of the final four meets of the season, including the NCAAs.
"Personally, try to enjoy every moment, make the gymnastics that I'm doing and the routines that I'm doing the best I can possibly do and just enjoying what comes with the sport I love," the Marlboro, New Jersey, native said. "Taking it all in."
Hymanson has the option to return after the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the second half of last year's gymnastics season. Seniors Griffin Kehler and Zach Peters also are eligible to return in 2022.
Hymanson is giving the Huskers solid scores on still rings, parallel bars and high bar. His score of 13.95 on high bar in the team's most recent competition was a career-best mark.
"I just think it's focusing on execution scores and trying to make the routine as clean as possible and focus on all the little things and try to be as perfect as possible," Hymanson said of his improvement on high bar. "The idea of gymnastics is to make it look pretty, try to be as perfect as you can be, so I think it's just trying to perfect every skill in the routine."
Hymanson, who has four career individual titles, also can contribute on the other three events if needed, and Chmelka said his best gymnastics are still in front of him.
"He's real durable, real strong, real smart," the coach said. "He's had a great career and he could finish out really, really strong. He's looking nice."
Hymanson was an immediate contributor his freshman season and was named the team's newcomer of the year. It was a welcomed boost of confidence for Hymanson, who bounced back after missing his sophomore season because of the foot injury.
"It just really kind of set me up well for the rest of my career at Nebraska," said Hymanson, who has reeled in numerous academic accolades at NU. "That first week after NCAAs my freshman year I felt just extremely motivated and couldn't wait for the rest of my career."
