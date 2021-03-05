Evan Hymanson's toughness stands out, and coach Chuck Chmelka backs it up with a story

"If he gets into there, he's going to have a choice to make," Chmelka said.

That's why Hymanson wants to make the most of the final four meets of the season, including the NCAAs.

"Personally, try to enjoy every moment, make the gymnastics that I'm doing and the routines that I'm doing the best I can possibly do and just enjoying what comes with the sport I love," the Marlboro, New Jersey, native said. "Taking it all in."

Hymanson has the option to return after the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility after the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the second half of last year's gymnastics season. Seniors Griffin Kehler and Zach Peters also are eligible to return in 2022.

Hymanson is giving the Huskers solid scores on still rings, parallel bars and high bar. His score of 13.95 on high bar in the team's most recent competition was a career-best mark.

"I just think it's focusing on execution scores and trying to make the routine as clean as possible and focus on all the little things and try to be as perfect as possible," Hymanson said of his improvement on high bar. "The idea of gymnastics is to make it look pretty, try to be as perfect as you can be, so I think it's just trying to perfect every skill in the routine."