Eight women's gymnasts honored for work in classroom
  • Updated
Michigan vs. Nebraska, 1.30

Nebraska's Taylor Houchin (right) is mobbed by her teammates after her performance on the bars against Michigan on Jan. 30 at the Devaney Sports Center. 

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

Eight Nebraska women's gymnasts were named Scholastic All-Americans by the Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association on Tuesday.

Taylor Houchin, Sierra Hassel, Anika Dujakovich, Kynsee Roby, Megan Verceles Carr, Adnerys De Jesus (dismissed from team earlier this year), Clara Colombo and Kylie Piringer were honored after carrying a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher during the 2019-20 academic year.

Hassel and Roby were honored for a third time, while Houchin received her second such honor.

As a team, the Huskers held a cumulative GPA of 3.45 for 2019-20.

