Dujakovich enjoys 'special' Senior Night as Husker women fall to Iowa

Nebraska women's gymnastics coach Heather Brink just wanted senior Anika Dujakovich to take the time she has left as a Husker to stop and smell the roses.
Dujakovich started the Huskers off strong on the vault with a 9.900, but the Huskers ultimately fell to Iowa 196.825-196.100 Sunday at the Devaney Sports Center on Senior Night.
Dujakovich was the lone senior honored for the Huskers after the meet.
“Tonight was awesome to just be able to celebrate her,” Brink said. “Any gymnast's career path is filled with twists and turns and curveballs and everything else.
“To celebrate those moments with her and overcoming that. Gymnasts train since they are like little kids. I'm not exactly sure what age she started but most are around 4 or 5 years old. She's 22, so we are talking 17 years here. It's a whole life commitment and in my opinion, gymnastics is the toughest sport around. To celebrate that your career is coming to a close and everything you've been faced with is special.”
Dujakovich's final vault at home helped the Huskers earn a season high in the event with a 49.175.
Nerves were not a factor for Dujakovich knowing this was her final time competing at home for the Huskers.
“I remember coming in as a freshman and seniors at the time would remind me, 'Soak it all in and enjoy every moment. Don't take a single second of it for granted because it goes by so fast,” Dujakovich said. “As a freshman, I was just like, 'Oh, OK — they are just saying that because it is their last year and I still have four more years of gymnastics and being in college.' But then it's already almost over. It just goes by extremely fast and you just have to take in every moment and really enjoy it all.”
Nebraska also set a season high on the balance beam with a 49.325 as Makayla Curtis, a senior who will return to the program next season, completed a career-high 9.950.
“Coach Brink always looks me dead in the eye and she tells me, 'I believe in you, I know you can do this. You do this in practice every day and I trust you,'" Curtis said. “I think the thing for me is I always have somebody to lean on. (Brink) told me, 'Do one thing at a time. ... When you come to your dismount I'm going to be there waiting for you and I'll be there to celebrate.' I think it's important to have that positive reassurance to get up on that beam. I'm not doing it for me solely, I'm doing it for my team.”
Kynsee Roby added a 9.925 as the Huskers beamed with excitement in the event.
“It's definitely the most mental,” Brink said. “Meaning they have to control their nerves. The skills that they are doing physically on the beam are easy. They've been doing those skills and learned those skills many, many years ago. It comes down to being able to control the nerves and attack what they are doing … as a beam squad to be able to deliver six for six like that. Tonight it showed up. I think Kynsee Roby had a fantastic beam routine and in my opinion was equivalent to Makayla's, and I know she will continue to build.”
The Huskers return to action Saturday in Minneapolis for the Big Ten Championships.