Dujakovich enjoys 'special' Senior Night as Husker women fall to Iowa

Nebraska women's gymnastics coach Heather Brink just wanted senior Anika Dujakovich to take the time she has left as a Husker to stop and smell the roses.

Dujakovich started the Huskers off strong on the vault with a 9.900, but the Huskers ultimately fell to Iowa 196.825-196.100 Sunday at the Devaney Sports Center on Senior Night.

Dujakovich was the lone senior honored for the Huskers after the meet.

“Tonight was awesome to just be able to celebrate her,” Brink said. “Any gymnast's career path is filled with twists and turns and curveballs and everything else.

“To celebrate those moments with her and overcoming that. Gymnasts train since they are like little kids. I'm not exactly sure what age she started but most are around 4 or 5 years old. She's 22, so we are talking 17 years here. It's a whole life commitment and in my opinion, gymnastics is the toughest sport around. To celebrate that your career is coming to a close and everything you've been faced with is special.”

Dujakovich's final vault at home helped the Huskers earn a season high in the event with a 49.175.

Nerves were not a factor for Dujakovich knowing this was her final time competing at home for the Huskers.