Dillan King earns bronze medal to lead Husker men's gymnast at Big Tens

The Nebraska men's gymnastics team has had several performers step up on high bar this season.

On Saturday, it was Dillan King's turn.

On a tough-scoring night from the judges, the Husker senior captain scored a 13.675 on high bar to claim the bronze medal at the Big Ten Championships in University Park, Pennsylvania.

The Eagle Mountain, Utah, native was Nebraska's highest finisher during Saturday's individual finals, which saw nine Huskers compete for medals.

King entered the Big Ten Championships ranked 20th nationally on high bar, one of two events he competes for NU. Teammates Donte McKinney (fourth), Taylor Christopulos (12th), Jake Bonnay (13th) and Sam Phillips (14th) were ranked in the top 15.

McKinney, a Minnesota transfer, appeared to be on his way to a big score before he fell off the high bar just moments before his dismount.

That allowed King to stay atop the high bar standings with two competitors to go. Michigan's Adam Wooten scored a higher mark to bump King to second, and Michigan's Paul Juda, the two-time Big Ten gymnast of the year, produced an event-high 14.500 to bump King to third.

Phillips scored a 13.600 to place sixth on high bar.

Husker freshman Travis Wong netted a 13.475 on pommel horse to place fifth.

Michigan repeated as Big Ten champion during Friday's team competition, and the Wolverines carried that momentum into Saturday's individual finals. Michigan claimed three individual titles.

The No. 4 Huskers will now turn their attention to the NCAA Championships, which will take place April 15-16 in Norman, Oklahoma. The Huskers finished fourth at last year's NCAA meet and third in 2019.

