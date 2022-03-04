Despite team result, Husker women's gymnastics celebrate a special night at Devaney Sports Center

The meet didn’t go as planned for the Nebraska women's gymnastics team, but it was a special night nonetheless.

The Huskers (194.925) finished second in the Masters Classic at the Devaney Sports Center, behind George Washington (195.850). Lindenwood finished last with a score of 193.350.

However, it was senior night for the Huskers, and they honored their four seniors — Makayla Curtis, Kaitlyn Higgins, Kynsee Roby and Anikia Dujakovich, continuously.

“The seniors, in general, have not had much of an opportunity to have a normal season in some sense,” Nebraska coach Heather Brink said.

“Their freshman year was as normal as it could be and then you have COVID in there. … I think, overall, with their growth and passion for the sport, I hope they can continue to believe in themselves and take the lessons they’ve learned in the sport of gymnastics and continue to chase their dreams and know that their Husker family is behind them.”

The senior who performed the best on the night was Roby, who won balance beam with a 9.900, her best score of the season. But on senior night, it was a pair of sophomores and a freshman that did the heavy lifting.

Sophomore Martina Comin won vault with a 9.900, a career-best performance, and fellow sophomore Kinsey Davis scored a 9.875 on the uneven parallel bars, good enough for second place at night’s end.

Freshman Emma Spence scored the most in all-around with 39.200.

Brink was happy with her team’s performance on vault and beam but said falls on bars and floor cost them. With two weeks left until the Big Ten meet, Brink knows they have some work left to do.

“Definitely was not our strongest,” Brink said. “I hope that they are able to regroup. A little adversity here and there can create a team dynamic and atmosphere. Where they can come together and work hard in the gym and work to fix those things as we move forward.”

Curtis said she was trying to avoid thinking about senior night coming in and even though the meet didn’t go as planned, she’s happy with her last performance in the Devaney Sports Center.

“It’s hard,” Curtis said. “I’m glad that what I did tonight is as good as I could have done tonight. Devaney will always have a special place in my heart. I didn’t want to think about it at all before the meet because I knew coming in I would be emotional. I don’t know if it has hit yet, but seeing my mom out here hit the most close to home.”

The Huskers are back in action March 13 in a quad meet against Denver, Arkansas and Oregon State.

