De Jesus, Dujakovich pace Husker women gymnasts in road victory at Michigan State

Adnerys De Jesus and Anika Dujakovich helped lead the No. 16 Nebraska women's gymnastics team to a 197.100-196.500 victory against Michigan State on Sunday in East Lansing, Michigan.

De Jesus, a sophomore, won the all-around title with a score of 39.450, and shared the vault title with Dujakovich. Both Huskers scored career-highs of 9.95 on the event.

Husker junior Megan Verceles Carr also won an event title on the balance beam with a career-high 9.95.

The Huskers opened the meet with a season-high 49.250 on uneven bars. Verceles Carr and Houchin led the Huskers with 9.875s.

On the second rotation, the Huskers produced a season-best team score or 49.400. De Jesus and Dujakovich led the way, and Houchin (9.925) wasn't too far behind.

The Huskers closed the meet with scores of 49.175 on floor exercise and 49.275 on beam. Verceles Carr scored a 9.95 on beam and junior Makayla Curtis added a career-best 9.90.

Nebraska will host defending Big Ten champion Michigan at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Devaney Sports Center.

