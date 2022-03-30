Davis, Colombo set to represent Husker women at NCAA regional meet

Nebraska women's gymnasts Kinsey Davis and Clara Colombo will compete for spots in the NCAA Championships at Thursday's NCAA regional meet in Seattle.

Davis, a sophomore, will compete on vault, uneven bars and balance beam beginning at 3 p.m. Colombo, a junior, will perform on uneven bars at 9 p.m.

The top finisher in each event that is not on an advancing team will qualify for the NCAA championship meet, which is set for April 14-16 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Davis is looking to extend her best season with the Huskers. The Huntersville, North Carolina, native was named an All-Big Ten performer after winning three event titles on vault and two on balance beam.

Davis' season-best score on vault is a 9.875, and her average score of 9.820 ranks 69th nationally. Her average of 9.786 on uneven bars ranks 68th nationally.

Colombo had a breakout season for the Huskers. She won an event title on uneven bars where she record a person-best 9.900 on three separate occasions. She placed fifth in the event at the Big Ten meet.

Lincoln native first nationally in vault: Oklahoma freshman and Lincoln native Jordan Bowers is competing in the Norman, Oklahoma, Regional this week.

Bowers ranks first nationally in vault with an average score of 9.831, which included a perfect 10.000. Bowers also is 15th nationally on bars and 19th on floor exercise.

The Sooners rank No. 1 in the country ahead of Florida and Big Ten champion Michigan.

