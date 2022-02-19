Colombo, Thaler lead Huskers to second-place finish at Big Five; Husker men falter at Oklahoma

The Nebraska women's gymnastics team scored a season-high 196.750 to finish in second place at the Big Five meet Saturday in Geneva, Ohio.
Two Huskers left with individual titles.
Clara Colombo won uneven bars with a career-best 9.900, and Kathryn Thaler was a co-winner on balance beam with a personal-best 9.950.
Thayer's score helped the Huskers to a 49.300 on beam to begin the meet. NU scored 49.35 on floor exercise, 48.900 on vault and 49.225 on uneven bars.
No. 14 Michigan State won the five-team event with a 196.975. No. 6 Minnesota was third at 196.500.
The Huskers get a week off before hosting No. 1 Michigan on Feb. 26.
Sooners roll past NU men: Behind a season-best score, No. 2 Oklahoma defeated No. 3 Nebraska 414.100-403.300 on Saturday in Norman, Oklahoma.
The Huskers were led by Evan Kriley, who won pommel horse, and Jake Bonnay, who tied for first place on floor exercise.
Bonney scored a 14.25, one of the best scores in the country, on floor. Kriley won pommel horse with a 14.50.
The Sooner won behind strong performances on vault (72.400) and floor exercise (69.700). OU also had the top five scores on parallel bars.