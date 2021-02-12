Coaches had a strong hunch about Taylor Christopulos, and the Husker freshman showed why in his first meet

And talk about nerves: Christopulos unveiled a new vault routine for the first time in a competition setting. He added a half-twist to boost his start value by sixth-tenths of a point and scored a 14.55.

"I couldn't be more happy how he finished and what he did and how good he did it," Chmelka said. "It wasn't just a fight to get through. He was pretty elegant."

The freshman likes that NU coaches have faith in his abilities.

"It builds (confidence) a lot," he said. "It makes you go into practice wanting to work harder and be better, not just for yourself on an individual basis, but for the team."

Christopulos was a big land for the Husker men's team, and it came during a rush of momentum — a third-place finish at NCAAs in 2019 and a new training facility — for the program.

He was one of three prospects to visit Nebraska during a Labor Day weekend in Lincoln. It was, arguably, the best group of official visitors on campus at one time, Chmelka said.

"The kids that weekend were really within the top five in the country, and we got one of them," the coach said.