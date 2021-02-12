Coaches had a strong hunch about Taylor Christopulos, and the Husker freshman showed why in his first meet

Chuck Chmelka knew he had a couple of freshmen ready to help his team, so the Nebraska men's gymnastics coach was not afraid to test them immediately.
When the Huskers had their intrasquad meet, Yanni Chronopoulos and Taylor Christopulos were penciled in as the first gymnasts up on floor exercise.
"As a freshman, you want to prove your skill and why you're here and you've got to earn your spot, so it's definitely nerve-wracking," Christopulos said. "I got the nervous shakes in my legs. My first pass (on floor) didn't go too well."
Nebraska competed in its first meet of the season Sunday at Penn State, and Chmelka's confidence in his first-year gymnasts didn't waver.
Christopulos competed in four of six events, and won his first collegiate individual title, on vault.
The Layton, Utah, native also finished second in floor exercise, and gave the Huskers solid scores on still rings and high bar. It was a nice debut for a freshman expected to have a heavy hand in the Huskers' success this year.
"I always thought he was going to be one of our best coming up, and yup, he's coming out that way," Chmelka said.
Christopulos said he battled some first-meet nerves, but was happy with his performance, hitting each of his four routines in helping the Huskers score 400-plus points.
And talk about nerves: Christopulos unveiled a new vault routine for the first time in a competition setting. He added a half-twist to boost his start value by sixth-tenths of a point and scored a 14.55.
"I couldn't be more happy how he finished and what he did and how good he did it," Chmelka said. "It wasn't just a fight to get through. He was pretty elegant."
The freshman likes that NU coaches have faith in his abilities.
"It builds (confidence) a lot," he said. "It makes you go into practice wanting to work harder and be better, not just for yourself on an individual basis, but for the team."
Christopulos was a big land for the Husker men's team, and it came during a rush of momentum — a third-place finish at NCAAs in 2019 and a new training facility — for the program.
He was one of three prospects to visit Nebraska during a Labor Day weekend in Lincoln. It was, arguably, the best group of official visitors on campus at one time, Chmelka said.
"The kids that weekend were really within the top five in the country, and we got one of them," the coach said.
Christopulos had taken visits to Penn State, Iowa and Oklahoma, the top program in the country. But there was something different about Nebraska, and he immediately sensed it when Chmelka picked up him and his father from the airport.
"How he talked to us, how he treated us, there was just something different," he said. "I felt comfortable, I felt like I could talk to Chuck, he wasn't pressuring me. That was the biggest thing."
As for pressure, Christopulos isn't afraid to take it on. He wants to compete in all six events at some point this season. He was a third-place finisher in the all-around at the 2019 Junior Olympic national championships.
The No. 5 Huskers will host No. 9 Minnesota at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center. It's one of three home meets, including Big Tens, scheduled for the Huskers. The meet will be livestreamed by BTN Plus.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.