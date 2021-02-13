Christopulos vaults to best mark in NCAA this season as NU gymnasts cruise past Gophers

Nebraska shined on vault (71.500) and floor exercise (71.400), its first event.
Six Huskers scored 14.100 or higher on floor, including Bonnay. The All-American scored a 14.500, and Sam Phillips was second at 14.400.
Nebraska had four gymnasts score 14.150 or better on vault, led by Christopulos. Charlie Giles was second at 14.750 and Dylan LeClair was fourth with a career-best 14.500. Dylan Young also had a career-best result (14.15).
Nebraska will next compete at the Illinois triangular on Feb. 21. The meet also will include Big Ten preseason favorite Michigan.
