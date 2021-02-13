 Skip to main content
Christopulos vaults to best mark in NCAA this season as NU gymnasts cruise past Gophers
Minnesota vs. Nebraska, 2.13

Nebraska's Cooper Giles in action on the pommel horse during a meet against Minnesota on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

The No. 5 Nebraska men's gymnastics team won five of six event titles in a dominating 407.700-397.800 win against No. 9 Minnesota on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.

The Huskers' team score was its season best and follows last week's 403 at Penn State. NU outscored the Golden Gophers in every event but parallel bars.

Freshman Taylor Christopulos won event titles on vault and still rings. He reeled off a season-best 14.950 on vault, which is the highest score in the NCAA this season. The Utah native, who won a vault title at Penn State last week, also scored a 13.400 on rings.

Jake Bonnay (floor exercise), Evan Kriley (pommel horse) and Dillan King (parallel bars) also won titles for the Huskers.

Nebraska shined on vault (71.500) and floor exercise (71.400), its first event.

Six Huskers scored 14.100 or higher on floor, including Bonnay. The All-American scored a 14.500, and Sam Phillips was second at 14.400.

Nebraska had four gymnasts score 14.150 or better on vault, led by Christopulos. Charlie Giles was second at 14.750 and Dylan LeClair was fourth with a career-best 14.500. Dylan Young also had a career-best result (14.15).

Nebraska will next compete at the Illinois triangular on Feb. 21. The meet also will include Big Ten preseason favorite Michigan.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

