Christopulos vaults to best mark in NCAA this season as NU gymnasts cruise past Gophers

The No. 5 Nebraska men's gymnastics team won five of six event titles in a dominating 407.700-397.800 win against No. 9 Minnesota on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.

The Huskers' team score was its season best and follows last week's 403 at Penn State. NU outscored the Golden Gophers in every event but parallel bars.

Freshman Taylor Christopulos won event titles on vault and still rings. He reeled off a season-best 14.950 on vault, which is the highest score in the NCAA this season. The Utah native, who won a vault title at Penn State last week, also scored a 13.400 on rings.

MEN'S GYMNASTICS SATURDAY No. 5 Nebraska 407.700, No. 9 Minnesota 397.800