Charlie Giles' growth as a Husker gymnast hit a turning point and hasn't stopped since then

"He started to do what we wanted and he started hitting and then the confidence grew and then it just snowballed," Chmelka said. "Look how it ended at NCAAs, where he absolutely crushed it. We would not have been third without him, no doubt about it."

Said Giles, "Getting All-American my first year of competing, that was something that blew my mind. I knew I wanted to do it but I didn't know if I had the talent to do it, because last year was more of that mental preparation."

Growth over the summer meant adding some new skills to routines for Giles. He said he added two new skills to his pommel horse routine, raising his difficulty and start values.

Giles also has some added motivation.

"It definitely has given me that drive because I go home and I look in my room and I see my All-American trophy and I see our third-place (individual) trophy, so I think it gives me that sense of, 'I did this and now let's take it a next step further and do it again,'" he said.

Giles and the No. 3 Huskers will host No. 10 Iowa at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Devaney Sports Center as part of the Tumble N' Rumble with the Husker wrestling team, which hosts Michigan State at the same time.