Charlie Giles' growth as a Husker gymnast hit a turning point and hasn't stopped since then

Growth can be measured in many ways.
For Charlie Giles, a recent peek at the film told him a lot.
The Nebraska sophomore gymnast watched his pommel horse routine from the season-opening Rocky Mountain Open. He noticed an improvement in execution from last season. His knees and toes were pointed. The small details that he focused on during the summer paid off and he won an event title.
"I was like, 'Wow, I look a lot better than I did last year,' and that's something I really like about that routine, and I was confident," Giles said. "I wasn't nervous and I jumped up and said, 'I can do this.'"
Nebraska coach Chuck Chmelka said he also saw mental growth from Giles in the first meet. Giles put his hand down on his vault routine, resulting in a point deduction. But he put that mistake behind him immediately. As a freshman, maybe that mistake lingers, the coach said.
"Man, he bounced back and killed the floor routine," Chmelka said. "He killed his horse routine. It was beautiful."
It was another stepping stone in Giles' young Husker career, which included an All-America finish on vault at last year's NCAA Championships.
Stepping stones, however, were hard to come by in the early going for Giles.
He wasn't able to compete for the Huskers two years ago when he arrived on campus. The Lake Zurich, Illinois, native was a nonqualifier and he used his first year of college to focus on his schoolwork. He was unable to practice with the team, so to stay in gymnastics shape, Giles did a lot of work on his own and paid his way to train with a local club gymnastics team. He watched NU's home meets in the crowd, knowing he had to wait to join his teammates.
"It was tough," said Giles, whose younger brother Cooper is a freshman gymnast at NU. "Practicing by yourself is really hard, but you just have to have the determination to get through it.
"You have to have a lot of self-motivation."
Giles said he also had to prove to Chmelka that he was capable of being on the team. He did, but Giles' freshman season (his second year in school) got off to a difficult start.
He was missing on some routines, but his season flipped for the better midway through, and he started compiling strong scores on vault, floor exercise and pommel horse, his strongest events.
Despite only being a freshman, Giles was key contributor at the NCAA Championships. He was eighth on vault with a 14.60, and gave the Huskers a boost on floor and horse, as well. The Huskers finished in third place.
"He started to do what we wanted and he started hitting and then the confidence grew and then it just snowballed," Chmelka said. "Look how it ended at NCAAs, where he absolutely crushed it. We would not have been third without him, no doubt about it."
Said Giles, "Getting All-American my first year of competing, that was something that blew my mind. I knew I wanted to do it but I didn't know if I had the talent to do it, because last year was more of that mental preparation."
Growth over the summer meant adding some new skills to routines for Giles. He said he added two new skills to his pommel horse routine, raising his difficulty and start values.
Giles also has some added motivation.
"It definitely has given me that drive because I go home and I look in my room and I see my All-American trophy and I see our third-place (individual) trophy, so I think it gives me that sense of, 'I did this and now let's take it a next step further and do it again,'" he said.
Giles and the No. 3 Huskers will host No. 10 Iowa at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Devaney Sports Center as part of the Tumble N' Rumble with the Husker wrestling team, which hosts Michigan State at the same time.
It's a key meet for the Huskers and their hopes of winning a Big Ten regular-season title. Like last year, the Big Ten is wide open.
Iowa won last year's meeting in Iowa City en route to taking a share of the Big Ten championship.
"We've got a lot to prove," Chmelka said. "They kicked our butt last year. They're Big Ten regular-season champs and we're not. Yeah, we had a great NCAA but we can't think we're going to go in and beat them because they're good. We have to be ready."
