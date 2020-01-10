Can NU keep ascending in men's gymnastics? With a balanced roster, the Huskers believe so

"For how many years did we not get one (a trophy), and eventually you start believing that you might not ever be good enough to get one," said Chmelka, who enters his 11th season as head coach. "And then when you have one, you know how great it is and you want another one, and then you start getting on that roll where you start earning those things and then it becomes where you're supposed to do it. Take it in steps, that's all you can do.

"We do not want another year where we don't win a trophy."

Bonnay remembers the feeling from last year's NCAA Championships well.

"Just to see the trajectory and to actually be a part of it … honestly, last year when we figured out we came in third, I thought our team and our coaches and everything, we're way more over the moon than Stanford was when they won the national championship," he said. "I think it meant so much more to us. That was hands down the coolest feeling ever just seeing us up on the screen. I know that's what everybody here is working towards, that feeling again."

The Huskers will get tested out of the gate. Saturday's 7 p.m. meet includes No. 2 Oklahoma, No. 6 Minnesota, No. 13 Air Force and Washington.

