Can NU keep ascending in men's gymnastics? With a balanced roster, the Huskers believe so

The pinnacle of the 2019 season for the Nebraska men's gymnastics team is hard to miss.
Last April, it marked a big moment for a program with a rich history. Now it's serving as fuel for the 2020 season.
It's the Huskers' third-place trophy from the NCAA Championships, and coach Chuck Chmelka doesn't want it in a trophy case just yet. So it sits in his office and soon it will move to the team's locker room.
"I want them to see that thing every day," Chmelka said. "Every day."
After notching their best finish, and first trophy, at the NCAA meet since 1999, the Husker men aim to keep the momentum going when they open the season at Saturday's Rocky Mountain Open in Colorado Springs, Colorado. The Huskers finished seventh at NCAAs in 2016, sixth in 2017, fifth in 2018 and third in 2019.
Can the Huskers keep ascending?
Chmelka says yes.
"I know a lot of people don't with all the press and rankings, but I don't care," he said, referring to the Huskers' preseason No. 4 ranking. "It just fuels us more.
"I definitely feel if we keep key routines healthy, because we had a great summer, our start values are higher everywhere, every event. Our routines are better. Now we just have to hit them."
Nebraska returns most of its lineup from last year's NCAA meet, though it must replace Anton Stephenson, the program's most decorated gymnast since its glory years in the 1990s.
But the Huskers believe they won't slow down for multiple reasons. They return four 2019 All-Americans in Jake Bonnay, Josh Martin, Charlie Giles and Khalil Jackson, and Griffin Kehler was an All-American in 2018.
The sophomore class, which includes Giles and Jackson, accounted for many routines last year, so they already have a lot of experience. There are six freshmen — Chmelka thinks each has All-American potential — and the coach said the leadership is strong.
The Huskers maybe don't have a face of the program, like Stephenson was, but they believe their balance across all six rotations is stronger than it has been in years.
A few years ago, people viewed Nebraska as a strong floor exercise and vault team, and not so strong on high bar and still rings, Bonnay said. That isn't the case anymore.
"Everybody on the team, they've got all their own strengths, and if everyone can do their part, it's a very special team," said Bonnay, one of three captains along with Kehler and Zach Peters.
And then there is the momentum factor. The Huskers believe they have a lot of it, and they want to feed off last year's NCAA meet. A lot of gymnasts on the team have been a part of three top-six finishing teams.
"For how many years did we not get one (a trophy), and eventually you start believing that you might not ever be good enough to get one," said Chmelka, who enters his 11th season as head coach. "And then when you have one, you know how great it is and you want another one, and then you start getting on that roll where you start earning those things and then it becomes where you're supposed to do it. Take it in steps, that's all you can do.
"We do not want another year where we don't win a trophy."
Bonnay remembers the feeling from last year's NCAA Championships well.
"Just to see the trajectory and to actually be a part of it … honestly, last year when we figured out we came in third, I thought our team and our coaches and everything, we're way more over the moon than Stanford was when they won the national championship," he said. "I think it meant so much more to us. That was hands down the coolest feeling ever just seeing us up on the screen. I know that's what everybody here is working towards, that feeling again."
The Huskers will get tested out of the gate. Saturday's 7 p.m. meet includes No. 2 Oklahoma, No. 6 Minnesota, No. 13 Air Force and Washington.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.