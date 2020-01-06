BYU edges Husker women's gymnastics team in season opener
BYU edges Husker women's gymnastics team in season opener

  • Updated
No. 15 Nebraska took three of the top spots in five events, but the 23rd-ranked BYU Cougars rallied in the final rotation to win 195.75-195.60 in the Huskers' season opener in Provo, Utah, on Monday.

Sierra Hassel scored the highest mark in two events for Nebraska, earning a 9.90 in the floor exercise and a 9.875 in the balance beam. NU senior Taylor Houchin added a 9.85 to take the top spot in the vault.

Houchin competed in five events, scoring 9.8 or better in three of them, but stumbled on the floor exercise to earn a 9.675. In the all-around, Houchin scored a 39.15.

The Huskers led after three rotations, 146.600-146.575, but BYU took advantage late, with a 49.175-49.000 mark to round out the competition.

Nebraska returns to action Thursday, facing Southern Utah in Cedar City, Utah. The Huskers home opener is Jan. 16 against Penn State at the Devaney Sports Center.

Nebraska women's gymnastics logo

WOMEN'S GYMNASTICS MONDAY

BYU 195.75, Nebraska 195.60

