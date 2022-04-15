After posting season-best score, Husker men gymnasts 'want to do better' in Saturday's final six

Nebraska men's gymnastics coach Chuck Chmelka spotted his team's score from last year's NCAA Championships during pre-meet preparations Friday.

It was a 406. That was pretty darn good, he thought.

So imagine Chmelka's excitement after his team posted a 411.38 Friday during the first day of the NCAAs at the Noble Center in Norman, Oklahoma.

It was the Huskers' best score of the season, it placed them second in the first session, and it clinched a spot in the final six for the fifth straight season.

By placing in the top three, No. 4 NU will compete in Saturday's 6 p.m. team finals.

Top-ranked and defending national champion Stanford scored a whopping 426.325 to win the first session. Illinois (406.691) also advanced.

"Not very often do you get your high score at the NCAA Championships," said Chmelka, acknowledging the tougher judging at the NCAA meets. "Usually you're down a few points because of how they (score)."

The Huskers and Illini went back and forth at the Nos. 2 and 3 spots, but Nebraska locked up second with a 72.531 on vault, the team's final event.

However, it was how the Huskers started that impressed Chmelka the most.

The Husker coaches have been stressing stronger starts to meets. "It's been a priority now for two months and it finally happened," Chmelka said.

NU started on pommel horse and scored a 67.765 before moving to high bar (67.732) and floor exercise (68.398).

Nebraska was sticking landings and producing sharp and clean routines.

"We just kept training and harping on it and instill that the first few guys have the most important job at the meet," Chmelka said. "All the training and everything finally kind of hit."

Nebraska was at its best on vault. All five Huskers in the event — Taylor Christopulos, Charlie Giles, Dylan LeClair, Donte McKinney and Sam Phillips — scored 14.266 or better, including McKinney, who vaulted to a 14.733.

LeClair stepped into the lineup after an ankle injury kept junior Liam Doherty-Herwitz, one of the team's top vaulters, out of the event. LeClair scored a season-best 14.466.

"What's Dylan go do? Go and stick it right on the mat," Chmelka said. "I couldn't be more proud of him. That kid is rock-solid and does his job what is beyond asked of him."

Session No. 2, which includes No. 2 Oklahoma and No. 3 Michigan, was scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Friday.

The individual finals also will take place Saturday.

The Huskers were calm and real mellow after Friday's session, Chmelka said. As happy as they were with Friday, the plan is to mimic it now.

"We're only halfway done and we got another job to do tomorrow," the coach said. "Just rest up, get a good sleep, get a good dinner and go do it again. It's not like we're done. We want to do better."

Check back later for updates to this story.

