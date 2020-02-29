After hard week, Husker men gymnasts dig down deep to rally against No. 7 Penn State

Halfway through Saturday's meet against Penn State, Nebraska men's gymnastics coach Chuck Chmelka stepped aside to do a 60-second segment with Big Ten Network, which was broadcasting the event.
The commentators mentioned to Chmelka that his No. 4 Huskers were down seven points to the No. 7 Nittany Lions, who were looking strong after three events, with three more events to go.
"I think I might have said, 'We just got to fight and find a way to win,'" Chmelka said. "And they're probably thinking, 'Right, sure you're going to win. You've got no chance.'
"But it's never over until it's over."
It wasn't over until junior Griffin Kehler stuck his landing on the high bar, which helped secure a 406.950-403.200 comeback victory for the Huskers at the Devaney Sports Center. Penn State entered the meet unbeaten.
The rally started with NU's best showing on vault this season. Behind a 14.800 from Charlie Giles and a 14.400 from Evan Kriley, the Huskers scored a 71.150 on the event. They followed with a 68.250 on parallel bars and a 67.250 on high bar to close the meet. NU held a slim 339.700-339.250 lead entering the final rotation (NU on high bar and PSU on parallel bars).
Giles won an event title on vault and junior Evan Hymanson won parallel bars.
It was a much-welcomed outcome for the Huskers, who lost freshman Nikita Bolotsky to a leg injury two weeks ago, and senior All-American Jake Bonnay to an ankle injury on Monday. Both were on crutches Saturday.
"It showed that our team has depth, that people will be able to step up," Hymanson said. "Losing Jake, it was a punch to our team, honestly, and going into this meet the morale was not as high as it might have been because we already lost two guys to injuries.
"Everybody was able to step up and dig down deep."
That included Hymanson, who ripped out a 14.400 on parallel bars. The Huskers carried the momentum to high bar, where they stuck four of five landings.
With Bonnay out, the Huskers turned to others, including Kenji Tamane. The freshman stepped up in a big way, scoring a 14.150 on vault and a 14.250 on still rings. Chmelka said Tamane's score on rings marked only the second 14 by a Husker on that event during his 11-year tenure as head coach.
"It was a hard week," Chmelka said. "For this to happen against a quality team like that is huge.
"It's going to be hard. There's still a lot of great gymnastics and teams to compete against. But just for these kids to feel this and go through it and actually come back from being that far down when we never have before has got to at least tell them, 'You can do it. You don't ever give up. Ever.'"
The Huskers closed things by honoring Bonnay, their only senior, on Senior Night.
The Huskers will take two weeks off before heading to Minneapolis for a triangular against Minnesota and Ohio State.
