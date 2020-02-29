After hard week, Husker men gymnasts dig deep to rally against No. 7 Penn State

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It was a much-welcomed outcome for the Huskers, who lost freshman Nikita Bolotsky to a leg injury two weeks ago, and senior All-American Jake Bonnay to an ankle injury on Monday. Both were on crutches Saturday.

"It showed that our team has depth, that people will be able to step up," Hymanson said. "Losing Jake, it was a punch to our team, honestly, and going into this meet the morale was not as high as it might have been because we already lost two guys to injuries.

"Everybody was able to step up and dig down deep."

That included Hymanson, who ripped out a 14.400 on parallel bars. The Huskers carried the momentum to high bar, where they stuck four of five landings.

With Bonnay out, the Huskers turned to others, including Kenji Tamane. The freshman stepped up in a big way, scoring a 14.150 on vault and a 14.250 on still rings. Chmelka said Tamane's score on rings marked only the second 14 by a Husker on that event during his 11-year tenure as head coach.

"It was a hard week," Chmelka said. "For this to happen against a quality team like that is huge.