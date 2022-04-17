After dwindling numbers, efforts to preserve NCAA men's gymnastics have an NU assistant coach at the forefront

Like most kids, John Robinson was intrigued by a lot of sports, and like a lot of kids, he had a baseball growing up.

His had his own signature on it.

"Johnny the Gymnast," it read.

"You could tell where my heart was," Robinson says.

It's why Robinson pursued competing as a collegiate gymnast at Nebraska, and it's why he's still in the sport as an assistant coach with the Huskers. It's also why Robinson is passionate about taking on such a big undertaking to help preserve the sport.

Men's gymnastics is a beautiful, yet powerful sport, Robinson said. About 18 months ago, it appeared to be a fading sport.

More than 200 colleges had men's gymnastics in the 1960s. When Iowa and Minnesota announced they were dropping the sport in 2020 — both citing needed cuts due to ripple effects of COVID-19 — the number dwindled to 13.

USA Gymnastics, which relies on college programs to feed its national teams, wanted to keep that number from dropping even more. In early 2021, it hired Pictor Group, an intercollegiate consultant firm to develop strategies to keep programs in place while also adding new ones. Wanting the help of someone with a robust gymnasts background, Pictor Group asked Robinson to join as a special consultant.

The Husker assistant coach had already done plenty of homework on the subject. He put together data on every single university with an athletic department, compiling undergraduate enrollment numbers, Title IX numbers and more.

It started as a passion or hobby, but now Robinson is using the data to help identify geographical areas or schools where men's gymnastics could prosper as a new sport.

"Over the decades of losing programs, there are a lot of people that saw us as a dying sport, or had began to lose hope," Robinson said. "We weren't going to play the defensive. We were going to get on the offense and we were going to try to expand our sport and have the mindset that it was going to expand.

"Failure wasn't an option at that point."

Pictor Group, led by former Drake athletic director Sandy Hatfield Clubb, and Robinson found victory in their first year on the project. Their work has sparked Division III schools Simpson (Iowa) and Greenville (Illinois) to add not just men's gymnastics, but women's gymnastics (NCAA men's gymnastics is not separated by DI, DII and DIII).

That gets the total number of men's programs to 15. It remains a small number, but now the needle is pointing in the other direction.

"That was a huge breakthrough," Robinson said.

The hope now is to gradually add men's gymnastics at more schools. Division III institutions are a focus because they don't offer athletic scholarships, so schools can add the sport without moving money to cover scholarships costs. Division I men's gymnastics programs offer 6.3 scholarships.

How much time is Robinson spending on this?

"Some would say too much, but I would say not enough," he said.

Robinson, a North Carolina native, competed at Nebraska from 2007-10 and was soon hired at NU as an assistant coach. He has played an integral role in the Huskers rebuilding their program, which has resulted in three consecutive top-four finishes at the NCAA Championships.

Robinson talks passionately about why the initiative is so important to him.

"It's one of those things that growing up in the sport you kind of understood that there weren't that many opportunities," he said. "I want to see the next generations have an opportunity greater than myself.

"Quite frankly, our sport is still one of those sports that can be a huge sport in this country. We're still successful at the international stage. It's kind of a hidden gem a little bit."

Nebraska head coach Chuck Chmelka said despite a lower number of men's programs, interest remains strong in the sport. And because there are fewer programs, there is no room for a lot of gymnasts looking for schools.

Other Olympic sports or non-revenue sports have been or are being cut, too. Schools have eliminated swimming, tennis or wrestling programs. But men's gymnastics has taken a large hit.

There's a lot of complicated factors that go into the decision to eliminate a sport, Robinson notes. What are the sports offerings within the conference? What is the state of facilities? What role does Title IX play?

"At the end of the day, you layer all these pieces and it kind of ends up where there is a target on gymnastics' back," Robinson said. "But if we can expand our footprint and increase the number of programs, that might loosen up the fixation of that target on our back."

Eighteen months ago, things looked very grim for men's gymnastics, but then the sport did something it hadn't done in at least 60 years. It added two programs.

That drastically changes the tone, Robinson said.

"We were David vs. Goliath and all of the sudden, David grew up and we're not little David anymore, and we've got a fighting chance," he said. "It feels dramatically different because we proved that it's possible, and once you prove it's possible, look out. You start building some momentum."

Nebraska's commitment to gymnastics was made clear when the school built a $14 million state-of-the-art training facility for men and women that opened in the winter of 2020. The school also puts in other resources into the programs, and that makes Robinson happy to be working as a Husker.

"It means the world to me and it also demonstrates something," Robinson said. "It demonstrates that there are people out there that do believe. Nebraska believes in providing quality opportunities across the board no matter what sport you are and that's one of the things that sets Nebraska apart. It allows us to be a leader in this space. It's a beacon of hope a little bit to our peers that do offer men's gymnastics and it's, 'Hey, look at Nebraska. They continue to invest.'

"I love that I'm also in those efforts for new programs because I feel like Nebraska should be the home of that effort a little bit."

