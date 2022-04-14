A look at why reaching the NCAA finals is not a hope but an expectation for the Husker men's gymnasts

Chuck Chmelka and those on the 2017 Husker team will not forget it — the moment they reached the final six of the NCAA men's gymnastics championships for the first time in nearly 20 years.

It was a breakthrough for a program that had been struggling for a long period after winning eight national championships over a span of three decades.

It also took a lot out of the Huskers. They knew they had to perform at an optimal level in the qualifying round to have a chance. By the time they got to the finals the next day, they were spent physically and emotionally.

"Leave everything out on that floor and then you do and then you're not too good for the next day because you spent everything you've got," Chmelka said.

Nebraska has made the event finals every year since then, but the approach in recent years and this year is different than in 2017 or 2018.

The No. 4 Huskers are not hoping to reach the finals. They expect to be there.

The first step is Friday in Norman, Oklahoma, the site of this year's NCAA Championships. Nebraska will compete in the first session. The top three teams from each session advance to Saturday's finals and a shot at a national championship.

"It's drastically different, to be honest with you," Chmelka said of the mindset heading into NCAAs compared to a few years ago. "We feel like we're in position now to make the finals. You never know for sure and you got to compete and you can't just assume you're going to get in."

The Huskers' strong belief in their abilities begins with the roster. They're a much deeper team than in 2017, 2018 and 2019. That means if Chmelka wants to sit some of his best gymnasts for an event or two on the first day so they're fully rested Saturday, he can probably afford to do so without it affecting the team score much.

NU also is more balanced. Instead of a couple of events, the Huskers can rely on almost all six events to build a score needed to advance and challenge for a national title.

NU is ranked second nationally on pommel horse, second on vault, second on high bar, fourth on floor exercise and fourth on parallel bars. That allows the Huskers a better chance to make up some ground elsewhere.

Because of the overall depth, NU has used numerous different lineups this year, and eight different Huskers have won at least one event title.

"I feel pretty confident with where we're at right now with those guys, and that's something that we have not had until recently, to be at a level to be able to even think about that," Chmelka said of first-day lineup shuffling. "To have that, it's a huge advantage — for the all-arounders for sure."

Will it be enough to overtake defending champion Stanford, or host Oklahoma, which will have the advantage of competing on its own equipment in its own arena?

Chmelka said it will require a much stronger start than in recent meets for the Huskers. But once three teams from the first session and three from the second session advance to Saturday, anything is possible.

First, the Huskers will need to finish in the top three Friday, something they're confident about.

"I'm hoping we can do the same thing on Friday," Chmelka said. "It's not like we're taking it lightly, don't get me wrong here by any stretch. But it's not like it's all or nothing and we have to be perfect, because we don't. We have to be very good, but if something goes wrong, minimize it and the next guy, do your job and pick it up. If we can do that, we should be in pretty good position."

NU finished fourth at last year's NCAA meet and third in 2019.

The first session (1 p.m.) is No. 1 Stanford, Nebraska, No. 5 Illinois, No. 8 Penn State, No. 9 California and No. 12 Springfield. The second session (7 p.m.) is No. 2 Oklahoma, No. 3 Michigan, No. 6 Ohio State, No. 7 Navy, No. 10 Air Force and No. 11 Army.

Saturday's team and individual finals will begin at 6 p.m.

Briefly

Five Huskers were named regular-season All-Americans by the College Gymnastics Association on Thursday — Jake Bonnay (floor exercise), Taylor Christopulos (vault), Charlie Giles (pommel horse and vault), Sam Phillips (floor and high bar) and Donte McKinney (high bar).

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.